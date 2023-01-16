Ak-47 rifles found in Bulawayo’s Paddonhurst suburb

The two AK-47 rifles that were found at a bushy area in Paddonhurst suburb Monday morning

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

TWO AK 47 rifles were yesterday discovered in a bushy area in Paddonhurst suburb, Bulawayo by a passerby, police have confirmed.

The guns were handed over to the police who have since launched full scale investigations to trace the source of the weapons.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said more details will be released as investigations continue.

“It’s confirmed we have got two Ak 47 rifles which were discovered early this morning at Paddonhurst suburb in Bulawayo by a person who was passing by. Investigations are in progress. We will release more details in due course,” said Ast Comm Nyathi.

In August last year, the police launched a Presidential firearms amnesty which ran from August 8 to September 30 where citizens were asked to hand over to the police unlicensed firearms or those whose licenses had expired.

A day before the expiry of the amnesty, 538 firearms and 260 rounds of ammunition had been voluntarily surrendered to the police with no questions asked. @skhumoyo2000.