Picasso gifts Oscar Mbo first A1 Acrylic masterpiece

VISUAL artist Picasso Leon Siziba, known for gifting musicians his stunning portraits, has achieved a new milestone.

He completed his first-ever A1 acrylic painting last week, which he presented to South African musician Oscar Mbo during the Any Given Sunday event at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre.

Picasso, who has previously sketched portraits of artistes like the late Costa Titch, Murumba Pitch, Nkosazana Daughter, Sir Trill, and Lady Du, continues to make waves in the art scene.

He also gifted an A1 painting portrait to Young Stunna for the third time at the Any Given Sunday event.

In an interview, Picasso was excited to connect with prominent artistes.

“I’d like to thank the Any Given Sunday event organisers for bringing Young Stunna and Oscar Mbo to Zimbabwe. I’m grateful for the opportunity to meet and present them their portraits,” he said.

“I usually work on smaller pieces like A3, so creating and presenting this larger artwork was a new and thrilling experience. Oscar Mbo even promised to send me money for the painting.

“I look forward to continuing this journey and creating more unique works, including pieces for exhibitions,” he said.

He also said Young Stunna had expressed gratitude by compensating him. “A big shout out to my industry brother Young Stunna for appreciating my work, both financially and the respect he showed me. The energy and love were out of this world. This was the third time I’ve presented a portrait to him, and it solidified our connection.

“Young Stunna has been a huge supporter of my work since we first met in 2022.” Picasso emphasised how collaboration between South African and Zimbabwean artistes had created a multi-cultural movement.

“This marks the beginning of a movement that documents our impact and unity in the South African and Zimbabwe arts industry. It’s a culture that future generations will look back at as a pivotal moment,” he explained.

He also revealed that other artists had started gifting their works to musicians, inspired by his initiative.

“Before I presented my first portrait to Young Stunna, there were a few artists who were painting and gifting their artworks, and this culture has grown since 2022. I’m proud that we’ve inspired others and created a movement that wasn’t there before.”

Picasso indicated that he has upcoming artworks featuring President Mnangagwa, showcasing his continued dedication to his craft and his ambition to expand his artistic reach.

The artist’s journey began at the age of nine., and his passion for art has grown stronger, as demonstrated by his recent work.