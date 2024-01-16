Picasso Leon gifts Reece Madlisa with stunning portrait in Filabusi

Natasha Mutsiba

Visual artist Picasso Leon made a striking mark at the beginning of the year as he presented a solo artwork to South African musician Reece Madlisa in Filabusi just after his performance.

The artwork, meticulously crafted over a day, showcased Leon’s versatility, incorporating powder paints, acrylic paint, charcoal powder, charcoal pencils, and graphite pencils on Bristol Paper.

Expressing his excitement, Leon shared the inspiration behind the artwork, saying, “The idea to draw Reece Madlisa came since I once met him, the time he was fused with Zuma when they were called Amaroto. I thought it would be a better idea if I present the artwork again to him as a solo artiste,” he said.

Leon emphasised the significance of Filabusi as his hometown in choosing Madlisa as the recipient, stating, “Filabusi is my hometown, and I couldn’t just let him come and go without seeing me.”

Despite being active in the art scene for two years, Leon revealed that he had never presented his portraits in Filabusi before. This year, he decided to change that, hoping to tap into a different market.

“I worked so hard on that piece and I enjoyed it. I started working on it on the 31st of December, 2023 and completed it the following day around 5 pm. I couldn’t even frame the artwork because there wasn’t enough time to make the frame suitable,” he said.

Leon expressed gratitude to Reece Madlisa for playing a significant role in helping him market his artwork.

Highlighting the unique presentation, Leon mentioned that the artwork was revealed right on stage after Reece’s performance, with the audience watching.

“It was something different and something that he has never done to any rising artist like me. Which makes him a humble brother. Shout out to him,” Leon said.

