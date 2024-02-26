Pictures of Australian Tourist (67) declared missing in Victoria Falls; police launch search operation

Missing Australian tourist who was last seen in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

POLICE have declared missing and launched a search party for an Australian tourist aged 67 who was last seen on 17 February in Victoria Falls.

Details of the Aussie have not been given due to security reasons but he is aged 67 and is thought to have been travelling alone while in Victoria Falls.

He was booked at a local hotel and reportedly seen walking down to the Victoria Falls Rainforest on 17 February when he was last seen.

The missing Aussie has skin blemishes on the face.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations are underway.

“We are still conducting investigations as the missing person is yet to be located. No information has been gathered on the whereabouts or what may have happened to him and we appeal to anyone who may have any information to assist,” he said.

The tourist was last seen walking toward the direction of the Rainforest around 6 Am on Saturday 17 February.

Citizens, stakeholders and operators are all requested to work with the police and report to the nearest police station or Australian Embassy if they have information about his whereabouts.

Tourism operators usually do not share information about their clients but this time the man’s family in Australia approved that his photo be circulated to support all search and rescue efforts on the ground.

Personal details have not been shared.

The man was staying at a local hotel.

His family, according to tourism operators, is a well-travelled tourist who was visiting Victoria Falls for the fourth time.

Tourism operators, Zimparks, and police have been using various methods to search for him including sniffer dogs, drones, and helicopters.

There were fears the missing man may have drowned on the Zambezi River but the number of days that have elapsed have made that possibility far fetched as the body may by now have been seen floating on water.

The possibility of attack by wild animals is also slowly falling off because remains could have been recovered by now.

Some have suggested that he may have crossed into Zambia without stamping his passport.