Picturesque rivalry to unfold at RoilBAAs

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

The Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAAs) will soon see a competition between two photographers from Hub 308: Ernet Sibanda, also known as Ern Photography, and Thembelihle Tambara, known as Kingshee.

They will be competing under the Outstanding Arts Photographer category against Nikolgraphy.

The pair spoke to Chronicle Showbiz and said that while this is their first RoilBAAs nomination, they are not looking at it as a competition.

Instead, they see it as recognition of their work as a hub and its significance in the arts sector and beyond.

Ernet has been in the game for longer while Kingshee is emerging as one of the fiercest and top female photojournalists in the city. They have covered various events and shows where famous artistes such as Jah Prayzah, DJ Tira, Msiz’kay, Mzoe, Enzo, Big Zulu, Bhekiwe, Sandra Ndebele, Thandy Dhlana-Jele, and the late Costa Tich were performing.

“This is my first RoilBAAs nomination and it’s quite exciting that my efforts have been recognised. It ceases to be about competition, but rather, supporting each other since we always work together on such events.

“I’m happy that we’re both in this race. It tells a lot about the work done as a hub and its recognition in the arts sector and beyond,” said Ernet.

Kingshee explained that her nickname comes from her fearlessness and unbridled passion for photography. She is proud that she is making steps towards fulfilling her dreams and aspirations.

“The name ‘Kingshee’ comes from the young, fearless, passionate Thembelihle who has dreams and aspirations about photography. I’m still growing with the name and am very proud that I’m making it through step by step,” she said.

The photographers credit SaDee Lenswork for their development in photography.

The awards ceremony is taking place on Saturday at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre. — @MbuleloMpofu