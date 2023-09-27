Pinnacle of beauty pageant to crown Miss Gweru Queen

Midlands Bureau

THE ramp is set for the finals of Miss Gweru Queen, a pageant which is the brainchild of Mavis Koslek the owner of Image Modeling Agency.

After an extensive search 17 contestants were chosen at the auditions held in and around the City of Progress, as Gweru is affectionately referred to, for Saturdays grand finale.

With fierce competition expected, top three girls will be crowned Queen, First and Second runner ups and will walk away with prizes.

“We have 17 participants from in and around Gweru, including those learning at Gweru higher and tertiary institutions in Gweru and they are all ready to walk on the ramp with the hope of walking away winners,” said Koslek.

She said the pageant to be held at the prestigious Milan Family Restaurant was important as it will be celebrating girl child empowerment.

“The pageant is designed with a specific target to project Gweru’s image as the capital city of the Midlands Province. It is the initiative that seeks to give a chance to young women in Gweru to be the voice in communities by working to bring positive change in the lives of young women, and become ambassadors of Gweru. It is a tool that focuses on the intelligence and confidence of a beautiful Zimbabwean cultured woman from Gweru. It also showcases Gweru through a flare of tourism and beauty,” she explained.

Koslek said the pageant is held to recruit and pave way for groomed Queen Ambassadors to participate at national pageants representing Gweru.

She said the pageant will be running under the theme, “The Pinnacle of beauty”.

Koslek said apart from the modeling extravaganza, multi-award-winning musician Trevor Dongo alongside famous local dance groups, Making Moves, The Fuse and Royal Kings will take turns to entertain guests at the pageant.

“Award winning artists Trevor Dongo will entertain our guests and will be supported by local dance groups, Making Moves, The Fuse and Royal Kings,” she said.