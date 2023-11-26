Pirates reach the promised land

Veronica Gwaze in Chegutu

ON the day when Triangle, Sheasham and Black Rhinos were relegated from the Premier Soccer League, a ‘small’ club from the small town of Chegutu became the fourth and final Division One champion to complete the 2024 Premiership line-up.

After decades of trying, Chegutu Pirates won their first-ever promotion into the country’s top-flight football league as they beat Herentals Under-20 2-1 at Pfupajena on Saturday.

Second half goals from Learnmore Chibaya and Panashe Mushonga turned out to be what Chegutu needed to finally live their dream.

Despite Herentals visibly hungry to spoil the dream for Chegutu Pirates as seen by Leato Antonio’s 87th minute goal, they could not stop the home team.

Pirates clinched the Zifa Northern Region Division One with 71 points, one more than nearest rivals and long-time leaders Black Mambas.

This meant that they join fellow newcomers Arenel Movers from the Southern Region Division One, Eastern Region Division One champions Tenax and Central Region Division One winners TelOne, who are both returning to the top-flight.

Despite the historic achievement, Pirates Head Coach Emmanuel Gutu was not entirely satisfied with how his charges played.

“It was a bad win although it gave us the crucial points that we needed,” said Gutu.

“Sometimes you can win playing great football and sometimes you can win playing bad football.

“Today (Saturday) was not our day, Herentals overran us, but, I can say, luck was on our side and we managed to get the points.

“It was not a good performance from the boys, they were sluggish and slow, and probably they were overtaken by the occasion,” said Gutu.

It was a journey over 40 years in the making and one needed to only look at the packed Pfupajena Stadium’s Zaire end to catch a glimpse of what this victory meant to the Mashonaland West town.

As early as 10:43 AM, temperatures were already blazing above 30degrees Celsius but movement in Chegutu seemed to be largely flowing in one direction with all roads leading to the stadium.

At the arena, queues were already visible with all age groups visibly excited as they awaited a moment which would, a few minutes later, define the fate of a journey that they started more than four decades ago.

“It has been a journey of more than 40 years, and we had somehow lost hope of ever making it to the top flight,” said Baureni Namwisi, a member of the Pirates’ Supporters committee.

“Chegutu as a community seemed to be content with what we thought had become our fate, but I am happy that it is finally time to live the dream.

“We have prominent players like Benjani Mwaruwari and Prince Matore, who hail from this community and I am optimistic we will soon be counting more,” he said.

Celebrations continued into the late hours of the evening.