Pishavilla short stories capture real life challenges

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

FILM production company, Pishavilla Communication is portraying the challenges locals go through on a daily basis through short stories that are in the form of drama series.

So far, two relatable dramas, Bad Connection and Minenhle that were shot in Bulawayo have been premiered on the company’s YouTube channel.

Bad Connection which was directed by Pasha Mpala and written by Tavaka Matunha (founder of Pishavila Communications) is about a guy called Valentine who struggles to make ends meet forcing him to do bad things.

“Valentine’s mother and brother fall sick which leads Valentine to do the unexpected in order to provide food and medication for his family. In his quest for survival, he disrupts innocent people’s lives,” Matunha said.

Viewers are also introduced to lead actor, Perfect Nkiwane (a comedian and MC) who nailed this character. The use of flashback and narrative in the drama will surely capture viewers emotions because they will either have been in such a space, or it will be their first time to come across such a scenario.

The story also focuses on a car heist, something which is on the rise locally currently.

Other actors are Thabisile Ngwenya who plays Mazvita, renowned poet and actor Sithandazile Dube (Alister L), Shinga S Mudanga, Theodore Khupe, Adonis Mhlanga, Linda Ndlovu and Maqhawe Moyo.

On the other hand, the drama Minenhle is a short story about a young lady who suffers at the hands of men. The drama was shot using an iPhone 8 showing the zeal of the production company.

Minenhle is played by award-winning actress Qeqe Mntambo who is troubled as she is sexually abused by her father, something which forces her to make poor decisions when it comes to love. She finds herself dating three men at the same time. She discovers that she is pregnant leading to her attempting to commit suicide.

The cast also includes Perfect Nkiwane, Shingayi S Muganda, Mishael Live, Randall Ncube, Thabisile Ngwenya and Tavaka Matunha.

–@mthabisi_mthire