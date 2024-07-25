Pitso Mosimane receives honourary doctorate from the University of Johannesburg
Former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United coach Pitso Mosimane was on Wednesday conferred with an honourary doctoral degree by the University of Johannesburg.
This prestigious honour recognised Mosimane’s outstanding contributions to sports, his exemplary leadership, and his unwavering commitment to social upliftment.
“I am deeply honoured and grateful to the University of Johannesburg for this recognition. I have been, and always will be, a student of our beautiful game. Football is a powerful tool for change, it is a source of hope, and a platform to educate and inspire the next generation. This honourary doctorate is not just a personal achievement, but a result of the hard work and dedication of all the players, coaches, teams, and supporters who have been part of this incredible journey. I have no words, I am truly humbled standing before you today,” said Dr Mosimane.
Coach Mosimane’s career spans over two decades, during which he has achieved numerous accolades, including multiple league titles and continental championships. His leadership and strategic acumen have been pivotal in transforming teams and elevating South African football on the global stage.
Beyond his on-field successes, Mosimane has been a tireless advocate for community and youth development, using his platform to drive positive change through the Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools and Pitso Mosimane Foundation.
“Education and sports are two pillars that can profoundly impact our society. My dream is to have a school of my own, where education and high-performance football development can co-exist so that the future generations can also pursue their dreams with passion and perseverance, just as I have. Through this honourary doctorate I hope to inspire these young people to also recognise the importance of continuous education,” he said.
The conferment ceremony took place at the University of Johannesburg, in front of long list of distinguished guests such as the Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, PSL Chairman, Dr. Irvin Khoza, Dr UJ Vice-Chancellor, Prof Letlhokwa Mpedi, Executive Dean Health Sciences, Prof Annie Temane and numerous other government and sport executives. This accolade further cements his legacy as one of South Africa’s most influential and respected sports figures.
