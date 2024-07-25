Pitso Mosimane receives honourary doctorate from the University of Johannesburg

Former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United coach Pitso Mosimane was on Wednesday conferred with an honourary doctoral degree by the University of Johannesburg.

This prestigious honour recognised Mosimane’s outstanding contributions to sports, his exemplary leadership, and his unwavering commitment to social upliftment.

“I am deeply honoured and grateful to the University of Johannesburg for this recognition. I have been, and always will be, a student of our beautiful game. Football is a powerful tool for change, it is a source of hope, and a platform to educate and inspire the next generation. This honourary doctorate is not just a personal achievement, but a result of the hard work and dedication of all the players, coaches, teams, and supporters who have been part of this incredible journey. I have no words, I am truly humbled standing before you today,” said Dr Mosimane.