PJ Moor makes Ireland debut

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe international, Peter Joseph Moor has made his debut for Ireland, featuring in the ongoing once off Test against Bangladesh taking place at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Bangladesh.

Moor, who last played international cricket in 2019 appeared in eight Tests for Zimbabwe and is the most experienced player in the Irish team who are playing their first five-day game in over three years.

Only Andy Balbirnie, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair and George Dockrell have played Tests before, and between them, they have seven caps.

The 32-year’s old last Test was however in 2018 when Zimbabwe played against Bangladesh in Mirpur as well and Ireland captain, Balbirnie believes Moor’s experience will come in handy to their team.

“Moor brings experience, he has played eight Tests. More than double of any of our players. He has played a number of first-class matches too. I think he played a Test here with Zimbabwe so he has knowledge of the ground. He is really good with the younger guys. He will be crucial for us for the next two or three weeks,” said Balbirnie.

In his debut match for the European nation, he fell for one run off eight deliveries as the hosts took control of the match early on day one. The Irish were bowled out for 214 in 77.2 overs in their first innings. Harry Tector top scored with 50 off 92 balls. Curtis Campher fell for 34 runs off 73 balls.

Ireland are set to play four Tests in the next two and a half months, something which Moor believes is "extremely exciting''.