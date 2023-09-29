Plane crash claims lives of two Zimbabweans and Four Foreigners – Police

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

TWO Zimbabweans and four foreign nationals were on Friday morning killed when an aeroplane that they were travelling in crashed near Mashava in Masvingo Province, Police in Zimbabwe have said.

The white and red Zcam aircraft crashed near Mashava, between 7:30 am and 8:30 am on Friday.

In a statement, National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that two victims were Zimbabwean nationals, while the remaining four were foreign nationals.

“The Murowa Diamond Company (RioZim) owned white and red Zcam aircraft had left Harare for the mine at 0600 hours and crushed about six kilometres from Mashava. More information will be released in due course,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.