Planet Kadder Academy launches Sunday Chillout Sessions

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

GWANDA based arts organisation Planet Kadder Academy will this weekend launch the Sunday Chillout Sessions at Mkhekhelezi Nightclub (Showgrounds).

Hosted by Kadder and Princess, performances will come from Khoi Khoi, Tyda Williams, Hlatsera, Bunandi 223, Gerry, Travis m, Zimi, Gama, Gegana, Mega Mike and The Black Professor. On the turntables, DJ Mbobster and DJ Ayax will take care of the business.

Said Planet Kadder Academy marketing and publicity manager Tyda Williams: “The Sunday Chillout Sessions used to be done by Khoi Khoi way back in 2015-2016 as a way of providing a platform for upcoming musicians in Bulawayo and they stopped when we relocated to Gwanda.

“We have realised that such a platform is missing here in Gwanda thus we are officially launching the Sunday Chillout Sessions as Planet Kadder Academy. The main intention is to build our own audience as well as foster collaborations between artistes,” said Williams.

Williams said the event will be held fortnightly.

“We want to build our own audience as well as make our brand more visible. We intend to invest in our marketing and publicity material so that we can move to bigger venues and fill them up as local artists without any headlining act from outside because we believe that we have the same talent and ability.

“Planet Kadder Academy prides itself on multi-talented artistes who shall work together tirelessly to make sure that the Sunday Chillout Sessions become a regular chillspot for local music lovers. We intend to package ourselves in such a way that we are attractive to the corporate world and we attract sponsors. Slowly, surely and steadily we will rise,” said Williams.

