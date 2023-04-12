Plans on course to dualise Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Highway

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE rehabilitation of the badly damaged sections of the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Highway has started while Government has finalised the procurement processes for the reconstruction of the road.

Government has revealed that while it is conducting maintenance work on the road, plans are on course to dualise the highway.

Sections of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls had become a death trap with motorists urging Government to swiftly act to rehabilitate the major road.

The road is a major gateway to Sadc countries and tourist destinations within the country.

Government has said it is committed to improving the country’s road network which has been damaged by rains in the 2022/23 rainy season.

In her post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said her Transport and Infrastructure Development counterpart, Felix Mhona presented before Cabinet measures to rehabilitate some of the strategic roads in the country.

Minister Mutsvangwa said several companies have expressed interest to rehabilitate some of the major roads countrywide.

She said Government had identified 60km of badly damaged sections along the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway that will be rehabilitated as a matter of urgency.

“Cabinet wishes to assure the nation that the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has finalised procurement processes for the reconstruction of the 60km of badly damaged sections on the 760km Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road and maintain the entire road so that it is trafficable,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“The road is being prioritised, and Bitumen World is already on the ground. In the medium to the long-term, the road will be dualised upon finalisation of negotiations with the prospective contractor.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said Government is also working on rehabilitating the Victoria Falls-Kazungula Road.

She said Government is also prioritising the reconstruction of the Kwekwe-Nkayi-Lupane Road which significantly reduces the distance to Victoria Falls from Harare.

The minister said Government will also continue to avail funds for the surfacing of the Karoi-Binga-Victoria Falls Road.

She said Government has also approved the redevelopment of the 120km Old Gwanda Road under a public-private partnership engagement.

“Similarly, the Old Bulawayo-Gwanda Road will be upgraded through a contractor who has expressed interest. In order for the Government to recoup the costs of constructing and maintaining the roads, it will introduce toll gates along the highways,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“Furthermore, Government will ensure the development and upgrading of social amenities along the reconstructed highways for the convenience and benefit of the motoring public.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said in Midlands Province, a contractor will be moving on-site to work on 7km of the damaged Boterekwa Escarpment Road.

She said Government has partnered with Road Trackers Construction to rehabilitate the Shurugwi-Mhandamabwe Road.

“The project scope will include the construction, upgrading, and widening of the 43km Shurugwi-Mhandamabwe Road which links Beitbridge Border Post with Gweru, Kwekwe, Kadoma, Chegutu, Chinhoyi, Karoi and Chirundu Border Post. The work will be carried out over a period of 12 months,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said Government has also partnered with Leengate Pvt Ltd to rehabilitate the Mutare By-Pass (Christmas Pass) Project.

“The project will see the construction of a 26-kilometre By-Pass Road by Leengate Pvt Ltd. The new road will access Forbes Border Post and relieve congestion on the Christmas Pass Road which has become unsafe owing to inadequate carrying capacity and its deteriorating state. The work will be carried over a period of 12 months,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said Government has engaged Bitumen World Consortium on the dualisation, widening, construction and rehabilitation of the North-South Corridor Link and the New Parliament Main Access.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the project will commence at the Mbudzi Interchange and link up to Westgate Circle through High Glen Road, Kuwadzana Traffic Circle, Dzivarasekwa and Kirkman roads, and Harare Drive to the New Parliament via the Old Mazowe Road and the New Parliament Access road.

“The new road will de-congest traffic in and around Harare’s industrial areas as well as provide a seamless connection for the north-south corridor transit traffic. The works will be undertaken in two phases over a 24-month period,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

He said another partnership has been struck with the Harare-Nyamapanda Consortium for the construction, widening, and rehabilitation of the Nyamapanda Road and the modernisation of the Border Post.

She said the project is in line with the Second Republic’s thrust of upgrading and modernising the country’s border posts thereby improving efficiency at the ports of entry.

“The project aims to upgrade the 238km Harare-Nyamapanda Road as well as modernise the Nyamapanda Border Post through a Build, Operate and Transfer model. The road will be constructed over a three-year period,” she said.

“The nation is being informed that Government will leverage on local resources and ingenuity to speed up the upgrading and modernisation of the country’s road network.” — @nqotshili