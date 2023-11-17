Planting of 7 000 trees underway in Mat South

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

TREE planting is underway in Matabeleland South with a target of about 7 000 trees set to be planted at over 30 sites across the province.

While tree planting can be done throughout the year, its peak is in December. Zimbabwe has set aside the first Saturday of every December to be the National Tree Planting Day. The day is aimed at encouraging citizens to plant and conserve trees, to enlighten the nation on the importance of forests, and to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

This year’s tree planting commemorations in Matabeleland South will be held at Malala Secondary School in Beitbridge on November 25. The Forestry Commission in partnership with Friends of the Environment will hold a walkathon during the event.

In an interview, Forestry Commission Matabeleland South provincial manager, Mr Bekezela Tshuma said most of the tree planting sites will be at schools. He said the tree of the year will be planted at every site as well as other trees.

“We are now in the tree planting season which coincides with the rainy season. Tree planting is a practice that has to be conducted throughout the year, but the duration of the rainy season marks the peak of tree planting,” he said.

“Tree planting has started in the province. We have a target of about 7 000 trees that will be planted in over 30 sites.”

Mr Tshuma said in some of the sites, they will be working with partners.

“The provincial tree planting will be on November 25 at Malala Secondary School in Beitbridge District. Most of our tree planting sites will be schools,” he said.

Mr Tshuma said the trees that will be planted will mainly be fruit trees, which are in high demand because of their nutritive value and also being a source of income. He said villagers have seen the value associated with growing fruit trees.

Mr Tshuma said outside the peak of the tree planting season, the commission has been carrying out activities to promote the planting of trees during the course of the year.

He said working together with various partners, they have managed to facilitate the adoption of agroforestry in various community projects.

“We have partners that have assisted farmers in establishing gardens and we have come in as Forestry Commission to promote planting of trees in these gardens, which is a practice of agroforestry. We have also been taking advantage of various public events and programmes in the province to plant trees,” he said.

The tree of the year is Vachellia Xanthophloea commonly known as Fever Tree. It is also known as umkhanyakude in Ndebele and muunga in Shona. It has a high growth rate of a maximum seven metres height in three years.

Vachellia Xanthophloea is a multi-purpose tree that is also a source of timber, firewood, fodder, and medicine. Medicinally, the bark is used for treating fevers and eye problems.

The main stems and larger branches are used for fencing in farming communities. The wood is hard, heavy, and suitable general-purpose timber.

The tree is exceptionally attractive and it is often used to decorate gardens and urban landscapes. The tree has root nodules containing nitrogen-fixing bacteria which play an important role in soil enrichment.

The country is losing 262 349 hectares of forest land to deforestation each year. Deforestation and subsequent land degradation are a threat to millions of people in Zimbabwe and around the world affecting livelihoods and food security.

The major drivers of deforestation are clearing land for agriculture, settlement expansion, wood energy, mining activities and veld fires among others.

Deforestation at this rate demands massive tree planting by all stakeholders. —@DubeMatutu