Platinum Queens beat ZDF Queens

Sports Reporter

PLATINUM Queens continued with their dominance over ZDF Queens in the Nedbank Premier Netball League when emerging winners in a tightly contested encounter at Bethany Project Netball Courts over the weekend in Zvishavane.

The defending champions managed a 34-28 win over ZDF Queens in a match that saw the two teams going toe-to-toe for most of the game.

Platinum Queens, who were playing at home were 8-7 up by the end of the first quarter and extended the lead by just a goal in the second quarter to go into half time leading 15-13.

There were not many changes in the third quarter as ZDF Queens gave a good fight to contain the home team and were again trailing by just a goal going into the last quarter.

However, Platinum Queens stepped up their game in this last phase of the game to emerge winners. They also won the first encounter in the first half of the season.

The Zvishavane-based side also beat Beitbridge Border 51-12.

Platinum Queens coach Simbarashe Mlambo applauded his players for rising to the challenge.

“Well I think the team performed very well. It’s not always easy to play at home especially when you are playing ZDF. They are a worthy opponent. These guys are always on their feet and they have a lot of experience, the likes of Sharon Bwanali and Tafadzwa Matura.

“So it was really a brilliant performance as well and Beitbridge came through, they are in the game, so we are just happy that we collected maximum points.

“It’s always a tight contest between ZDF and Platinum, they really give you a run for your money and it’s just one of those things.

“But I think we stuck to our game plan and a bit of maturity from the girls (helped). We moved one or two people around to make sure that we secured the win against them and definitely the home-ground energy worked out for us,” said Mlambo.

The reigning champions have made it clear they are gunning for their third consecutive title and after bagging maximum points, Mlambo believes they are getting closer to retaining the championship.

However, he warned his charges against complacency.

“We still need to deal with other big teams as well and make sure that we don’t slip up.

“As far as the league is concerned, people are really coming up and the competition is getting stiffer and stiffer by the day.

“So definitely we want to make sure we keep our heads above the water…and we cannot afford to be complacent,” said Mlambo.

ZDF Queens coach Prince Ncube conceded Platinum Queens were the better team of the day.

“Indeed it was a tough match. We played well. We managed to contain them till the third quarter. We went into the last quarter one goal down.

“In the last quarter that’s when we failed to maintain possession and failed to convert our turnovers.

“We came short because we filed to convert our turnovers like we did in the first to the third quarter. Our movement had changed, our movement was limited. They managed to limit our movement in the last quarter.

“So it was difficult for us to score because they did well defensively,

“In our game against Beitbridge Border we stuck to our game plan. We didn’t change from the first whistle to the last whistle. We managed to convert our turnovers,” said Ncube.

Platinum Queens, ZDF and Beitbridge Border were awarded walkovers for their matches against Lupane who have failed to fulfill their matches this season.

The weekend’s games marked the return of the league games, following a month-long break for the World Cup and it was full programme with other matches taking place in Mhondoro-Ngezi and Harare.

Log leaders, Ngezi Platinum Queens also had a fruitful weekend winning their matches against Mutare City, Rhinos and Zupco.

Results

Platinum Queens 51, Beitbridge Border 12; ZDF Queens 62, Beitbridge Border 25; Platinum Queens 34, ZDF 28; Platinum Queens 40, Lupane 0; ZDF Queens 40, Lupane 0, Beitbridge Border 40, Lupane 0; Filchrist ZJC 36, Filchrist Boarding 23; Filchrist ZJC 31, Marondera 25; Waterfalls 32, Filchrist ZJC 24; Marondera 23, Filchrist Boarding 24; Marondera 40, Waterfalls 0; Mutare City 49, Zupco 15; Ngezi Platinum Queens 36, Black Rhinos 17; Ngezi Platinum Queens 53, Mutare City 10; Black Rhinos 26, Mutare City 22; Black Rhinos 26, Zupco 20; Ngezi Platinum Queens 65, Zupco 7; Stormers 25, Harare District 30; GreenFuel 65, City Angels 15; City Angels 26, Harare City 46; Stormers 40, Redwing 0; Harare District 40, Redwing 0; Stormers 40, Expandable 0; Redwing 20, Expandable 20, Harare District 40 Expandable 0; Harare City 40, Mvurwi 0; Mvurwi 0, City Angels 40; Mvurwi 0, Greenfuel 40.