Platinum Queens Netball team member dies

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

PLATINUM Queens netball club have been left devastated following the unexpected death of their 19 year old goal defender Maxine Muvembi who passed on yesterday morning and was laid to rest at her rural Chivi home today.

The former Pamushana High School pupil, who was captain of the 2018 Zimbabwe Under-17 team that participated at the Confederation of School Sport Association of Southern Africa (Cossasa) Games that were held in Namibia succumbed to what was described as an aggressive tumour in the mouth that blocked air passage.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of a beautiful queen Maxine Muvembi. The young queen was recently promoted into the senior team but did not get the chance to shine. We extend our deepest condolences to the Muvembi family during this very dark time, may her beautiful young soul rest in peace,” wrote the club on their social media site.

Platinum Queens coach Simba Mlambo described Muvembi’s death as a devastating blow to the team especially at a time that he was looking at fusing her with the senior guys once the Glow Petroleum sponsored Rainbow Amateur Netball League games resume.

The 2020 netball league matches were put on hold due to the national lockdown as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.