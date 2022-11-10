Platinum Queens seal second consecutive Premier Netball League title

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

PLATINUM Queens have sealed their second consecutive Premier Netball League title having won all their 36 games in the campaign.

In the final games played over the weekend, Platinum Queens beat Blue Angles 60-5. Platinum Queens prevailed 42-17 against Harare Poly and defeated Mutare City 38-15.

They also overpowered Zupco 64-4 and won against Green Fuel 26-18.

Green Fuel came second and ZDF finished third. In fourth place is Ngezi Platinum, followed by Harare City to complete the top five.

PNL, an independent league, was successfully registered with the Zimbabwe Netball Association, in June, 2020.

