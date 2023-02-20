Platinum Queens win Premier Netball League preseason title

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

PLATINUM Queens claimed the Premier Netball League preseason title after handing Green Fuel a 25-17 defeat in the final played at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex on Saturday.

The Zvishavane side has been a dominant force in the local netball scene and their victory against Green Fuel meant that they have now won three-consecutive pre-season titles.

Platinum Queens’ coach Simbarashe Mlambo was happy with his team’s display, adding that Green Fuels gave them a run for their money.

“I’m happy with the way we played and this victory means a lot to us as it builds confidence in our quest to effectively compete this season. It was a difficult final against Green Fuel who were fast and disciplined in all aspects of the game,” Mlambo said.

Meanwhile, PNL struck a broadcasting deal with 3ktv who will cover their 2023 activities.

The preseason tournament was broadcast live, with the Zimbabwe Netball Association (Zina) charmed by PNL’s partnership.

“We’re excited that netball matches will now be broadcast live and this is a real game changer for the sport of netball. Congratulations to PNL for establishing the partnership,” said Zina president Letticia Chipandu. [email protected]