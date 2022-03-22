Plaxedes to launch new skincare range

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

Songstress Plaxedes “Plaki” Wenyika wants to continue her entrepreneurial journey and will be launching a new range of products for her Ini Skincare line.

After successfully launching Ini Skincare last year, Plaki said she will be ending Women’s Month with poise as she will introduce an acne range and body care range soon.

“We launched Ini Skincare in September 2021 with our anti-aging serums. We’re proud to have introduced our duo dark spot fix serums which reduce hyperpigmentation at the beginning of March as we celebrated women’s month.

“We’re so confident of the effectiveness of our duo serums that we started a 90-day challenge and we’ve had amazing uptake of women joining the challenge. We shall share our results in due course.

“As we finish off the month, we’re now launching an acne range and body care range. The acne range consists of a cleanser and moisturiser. Our body range is adding body butter, lotion and soap. We are proud to have all our products manufactured in Zimbabwe and our vision is for Zimbabwean Queens to use our safe, science-based skin care products and get confident in their skin and embrace self-love,” she said.

Plaki said her company seeks to be the antidote to skin problems that people face on a daily basis.

“We exist to demystify and uncover the shroud of secrecy that surrounds how to get great-looking skin. As Ini Skin Care we believe in lifting the veil and empowering fellow queens by sharing skincare knowledge and delivering the products straight into their hands,” said Plaki. – @eMKlass_49