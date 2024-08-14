Play dares to expose women’s silent struggles

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

A GRIPPING new play is set to shine a light on the profound and often unspoken issues faced by women in contemporary African society. “I Wasn’t Built to Break,” written and directed by Sindiso Phiri, will have its premiere performance at Hillside Dams Amphitheatre on August 31.

Its writer and director, Phiri told Chronicle Showbiz that the play centres around the intertwined stories of three women — Hannah, a pastor’s wife grappling with her husband’s infidelity, Gugu, a woman abandoned by her husband and an unnamed character experiencing the pain of infertility.

As the three women’s paths cross, the production delves into themes of love, heartbreak, disappointment and the brokenness that can occur in relationships.

“These are everyday issues faced by a lot of women. The play really speaks to the diverse experiences of women – from infertility and the ‘small house’ phenomenon, to domestic abuse and the secrets that fester within religious institutions,” she explained.

Phiri’s background in English, Culture, Communication and Media Studies, as well as her prior experience in theatre direction, infuses the production with a sophisticated theatrical style. Through the use of physical theatre and live music, the production aims to challenge societal norms and empower female audience members.

Actress and popular poetess, Sithandazile Dube, who portrays the character of Hannah, noted that “the play doesn’t sugar-coat these issues. It presents them in a raw, visceral way that forces the audience to confront these uncomfortable truths.”

The all-female play will also feature thespian, Rachel Ngwarai who will complement the line-up, which will boast of musician Mimmie Tarukwana, Sindiso Phiri and Dube. Thokozani Carlos Moyo will choreograph the open air theatre production while M.U.S.E’s Balcony Studio will provide the sound.

Described as “poor theatre”, the play relies primarily on the actors’ bodies and movements to drive the narrative, with minimal use of props or elaborate set design.

“I wanted to strip away the distractions and have the focus solely on the characters and their stories,” said Phiri.

“Music also plays a central role, with Mimmie Tarukwana’s soulful compositions weaving the three womens’ narratives together.”

As a work of contemporary African theatre, I Wasn’t Built to Break contributes to the ongoing dialogue about representing the diverse experiences of women on stage.

Phiri hopes the production will give voice to issues that are often marginalised or ignored, empowering women in the audience to see their own struggles reflected on stage.

“There are so many women who’ll find this story relevant to their own personal experiences. By sharing these stories, we can begin to break the silence and spark much-needed conversations about the profound challenges women face,” Phiri affirmed. — Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu