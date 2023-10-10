Play highlights unemployed youths’ struggles

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo Theatre hosted a thought-provoking play titled Market Dreams on Thursday, shedding light on the dire issue of unemployment among young people.

The play delved into the dynamics and measures taken by school dropouts and graduates to survive in a challenging job market. Market Dreams presented a unique blend of comedy and realism, effectively portraying the struggles faced by individuals who have resorted to various means of income generation.

The play depicted characters played by, Kumbilani Ncube, Rejoice Zivengwa, Mzingaye Ngwabi, Linet Maphosa, Thembela Hlambelo and Thandolwenkosi Ndlovu, engaging in activities such as selling tomatoes, changing money, selling groceries to name a few all within the bustling environment of a market along 6th Avenue.

The narrative of the play revolved around the lives of individuals who constantly find themselves evading the municipality, highlighting the daily challenges faced by those trying to make ends meet.

Through humour and wit, the play aimed to shed light on the hardships experienced by young people in their pursuit of financial stability. The production showcased the stark reality of unemployment, particularly among school dropouts, who often lack the necessary qualifications and skills to secure formal employment.

It also highlighted the struggles faced by graduates who, despite their educational background, find themselves resorting to unconventional means of earning a living.

Market Dreams effectively captured the essence of the market environment, where individuals are constantly on the move, seeking opportunities and evading authorities. The play served as a reminder of the resilience and resourcefulness exhibited by young people in the face of adversity.

The audience was captivated by the performances, with many praising the play for its ability to address a pressing social issue while providing entertainment. The production successfully sparked conversations about the need for increased support and opportunities for young people, particularly in terms of education and job creation.

The play served as a call to action for stakeholders to prioritise initiatives that address unemployment and provide sustainable solutions for the youth.

Speaking after the performance, Thandolwenkosi Ndlovu expressed gratitude to the people who came and watched the play.

“As an everyday creative teacher teaching young aspiring thespians theatre making and performance, I am excited with the number of young people that attended the show and how they all related to the play production. The inspiration behind the Market Dreams is the rapid increase of young people that have given up on life to live purposeless lives in the streets of Bulawayo as hustlers especially during the Covid-19 era.

“I am honoured and grateful to everyone who made a date with us to attend the show which I am confident they enjoyed from their feedback. It was a thrilling experience to hear the audience cracking with laughter as the show went on. I wish to thank everyone who made time to come and watch our play. My heart is full. I can never express well enough how I am feeling right now. Thank you Bulawayo,” said Ndlovu. — @TashaMutsiba