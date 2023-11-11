Player sit-ins rock Bosso, DeMbare and Hwange

Raymond Jaravaza and Fungai Muderere

THREE of Zimbabwe’s top football clubs are facing a crisis of confidence, as their players demand their outstanding dues from winning bonuses, signing-on fees and camping allowances. Highlanders, Dynamos and Hwange FC have all experienced player unrest, with some of them staging sit-ins and threatening to boycott matches.

The situation is so dire that Hwange FC players refused to train yesterday afternoon, ahead of their crucial home match against Black Rhinos tomorrow. The coal miners are owed signing on fees, camping allowances and last month’s salaries, which amount to US$750 per player. The players have vowed not to play until they are paid in full.

Last month, the same players had threatened not to travel for a game against Triangle United at Gibbo Stadium, but were persuaded by the club executive to honour the fixture. However, the players say they have had enough of empty promises and want their money now.

“We are now demanding all that we are owed by the club otherwise our game against Black Rhinos will not be played. We have been paid camping allowances since June, which are US$20 each pay day. Today (yesterday) we are saying enough is enough,” said one of the players, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Hwange Colliery corporate affairs and communications manager Beauty Mutombe was not available for comment.

Meanwhile, in Harare, Dynamos players also staged a protest yesterday, demanding their unpaid allowances. The Glamour Boys are second in the Premier Soccer League and have qualified for the Chibuku Super Cup final, but their players are not happy with the way they are being treated by the club.

The players swapped their training boots for placards, and marched to the club offices, where they met with the club executive. A Dynamos official said the club was doing everything possible to pay the players, and urged them to focus on their upcoming match against Chicken Inn on Sunday.

“We are playing Chicken Inn on Sunday and such distractions are not helpful. The club will pay the boys, there is no doubt about that so it’s just a matter of when,” said the official.

In Bulawayo, Highlanders players also threatened not to travel for their mid-week away match against Triangle United on Tuesday, over unpaid winning bonuses. The players say they are owed four winning bonuses, which the club blames on low gate takings at Barbourfields Stadium.

The players staged a sit-in at the Highlanders offices and were addressed by club chief executive officer Ronald Moyo, who pleaded with them to fulfil the match. The players eventually agreed to travel, but expressed their dissatisfaction with the club’s management.

“We have not been paid winning bonuses for four games and the excuse the club keeps giving us is that we have not been playing well of late so supporters are no longer coming to BF (Barbourfields Stadium) in numbers so they don’t have money,” said one of the players.

The sponsors Sakunda Holdings pay salaries for the team, secretariat and staff members, but the club is responsible for paying winning bonuses from gate takings.

The three clubs are facing a tough challenge to appease their players and restore harmony in their camps, as they prepare for their respective matches tomorrow. The fans will be hoping that their teams can overcome their financial woes and deliver on the pitch.

The club pays winning bonuses, funds that Bosso gets from gate takings at Barbourfields Stadium.

“The CEO said the club doesn’t have money for now but they are trying by all means to look for it and pay us. We had made a decision not to travel to Triangle but he (Moyo) begged us to fulfil the match,” he said.

Bosso went on to lose 1-0 to Triangle United. On Sunday, the Bulawayo giants take on Herentals at BF.

Weekend Fixtures

Saturday

Cranborne Bullets v Manica (NSS), Simba Bhora v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Baobab), Sheasham v ZPC Kariba (Bata)

Sunday

Dynamos v Chicken Inn (NSS), Yadah Stars v FC Platinum (Baobab), Hwange v Black Rhinos (Colliery), Highlanders v Herentals (Barbourfields), Greenfuel v CAPS United (Greenfuel), Bulawayo Chiefs v Triangle United (Luveve)