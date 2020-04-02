‘Players’ health and safety more important’

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FOOTBALL and players’ fitness conditions during the national lockdown meant to stop the spread of Covid-19 pandemic is a secondary concern compared to the players’ health and safety, according to the Highlanders and Dynamos head coaches.

President Mnangagwa declared a 21-day lockdown which started on Monday as part of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 which has killed more than 40 000 people worldwide and infected nearly a million people.

Zimbabwe has recorded eight confirmed Covid-19 cases and one death.

Highlanders’ coach Mark Harrison and his Dynamos counterpart Tonderayi Ndiraya said their primary concern was the health of their players more than football.

“It’s extremely difficult and very concerning. I genuinely hope our players and staff are all protecting themselves to the best of their abilities. It’s, however, difficult to check on them as they are spread out. At the moment what is of concern is not football and their fitness but their health and that of their families,’ said Harrison.

He said the players and staff have a 24-hour access to the team doctor in the event they experience any medical problems during this period.

“Having studied what was happening around the world, it was clear and obvious that this virus was coming to Africa. This virus is a killer and measures need to be taken to contain it,” Harrison said.

On his personal safety, the Bosso gaffer said he had been staying indoors with his wife even before President Mnangagwa declared a 21-day lockdown which started on Monday.

He said he was only going out when he wanted to buy food or to attend to something important.

Ndiraya said while the lockdown had taken them back in terms of fitness, it was a necessary measure.

“Good health takes precedence over everything else and it is important that we adhere to measures announced by Government meant to curb the spread of this pandemic,” said Ndiraya.

Like Bosso, Ndiraya said they had given their players home-based individual training programmes to follow, but checking on compliance was difficult.

“My hope is that the players are professional and will adhere to the programme we gave them,” said Ndiraya.

Harrison indicated that restrictions placed on unnecessary movements made it hard for players to religiously adhere to training schedules given to them.

“We did ask them to try and do some personal training at home, but it’s impossible to control that. We are relying on their professionalism to try and hold a certain level of fitness, but at the same time they must protect themselves and their families,” said Harrison.