Players suspended as PSL weekend action resumes
Online Sports Reporter
Highlanders will take to the field without Archieford ‘Smartman’ Faira.
He accumulated his third yellow card in the 2-1 loss to Simba Bhora in Shamva on Wednesday. DeMbare’s Godknows Murwira and Danny Phiri of Chicken Inn will also miss the action.
The list was released by the Premier Soccer League yesterday.
Suspended players
- Marshal Tinotendaishe Takarinda- Yadah
- Frank Makarati – Dynamos
- Godknows Murwira – Caps United
- Archford Faira – Highlanders
- Danny Phiri – Chicken Inn
- Chris Carlos Mukumbira – Bikita Minerals
- Grant Chigwenhese – Arenel Movers
- Kuzivakwashe Madima – ZPC Kariba
- Kelly Shiandindi – Hwange
- Eddington Phiri – Chegutu Pirates
