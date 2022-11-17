Please come support us – Chiefs players plead with fans

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

PLAYING in a major cup final is what every athlete envies, and Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club players are not different.

Chiefs take on Herentals in their first final of a major tournament, the Chibuku Super Cup at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday banking on home city support.

Besides the US$75 000 prize money, Chiefs players say they will be fighting for the pride of the city.

The quartet of senior players at Chiefs – utility player Kelvin Madzongwe, forward Perfect Chikwende as well as the defending pair of the Moyo twins Kevin and Elvis – have made a passionate plea to football enthusiasts, particularly in Bulawayo to come in their numbers and rally behind them.

“It will be nice if the trophy stays here in Bulawayo and I think we would’ve made the locals proud after a difficult season. As a team made up of a majority of Bulawayo born players, our plea to fans is that please come support us,” Madzongwe said.

Tickets for the final have been slashed to US$1 for the rest of the ground, with the grandstand entrance set at US$2.

“As players we want to applaud the tournament organisers for making efforts to have a carnival atmosphere in the final by reducing gate charges. On our part, we promise to give our best to make sure that it’s an entertaining final. We trust and hope that fans will take this gate charges slash to come in their numbers and enjoy the final,” said Chikwende.

The Moyo twins, winners of the 2014 Chibuku Super Cup final and losing finalists in the 2016 edition shared Madzongwe and Chikwende’s sentiments.

“Nothing beats winning a trophy in front of the home crowd and as players we appeal to people of Bulawayo to make time to come and rally behind us. We’ve seen the passion that people of Bulawayo have,” said Kevin.

His twin Elvis said: “Hopefully, luck will be on our side on Sunday and it will be special to us if people come in their numbers. Playing in front of an electrifying atmosphere will push us to do better.”

Meanwhile, internationally acclaimed dance group Iyasa as well as rhumba giant Clement Magwaza and Macrey Super Sounds will provide entertainment.

[email protected]