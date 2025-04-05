‘Plots against President won’t succeed’

Blessings Chidakwa, Zimpapers Politics Hub

EFFORTS by some renegade former Zanu-PF officials to unseat the democratically elected Government of Zimbabwe will fail dismally, a senior official has said.

Speaking at a rally to drum up support for Zanu-PF Glen View South Constituency candidate Cde Tsitsi Tranquillity Tawomhera in Harare on Wednesday, Zanu-PF Mashonaland East Provincial Chairman, who is also the Local Government and Public Works Minister, Cde Daniel Garwe, said efforts by some former Zanu-PF officials to unconstitutionally undermine or remove the democratically elected Government would come to grief.

He said the ruling party and Government are solidly behind the leadership of President Mnangagwa.

“President Mnangagwa won the election (in 2023). Now, in his second term, some people are already plotting, saying they can’t wait for his term to end and are calling for demonstrations to remove him. What do they mean they ‘can’t wait?’

“There is no office without a leader. Cde Mnangagwa is our President, whether they like it or not,” Cde Garwe said.

He said President Mnangagwa has the people at heart, as demonstrated by life-changing development programmes, including the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP) and the Presidential Borehole Scheme.

“The developmental programmes spearheaded by President Mnangagwa give us an advantage and show that our leader is pragmatic and committed to the people.

Road rehabilitation is ongoing under ERRP, and the borehole scheme is progressing countrywide,” Cde Garwe said.

He also took a swipe at fugitive former Zanu-PF member Blessed Geza.

“A stray dog always has an owner. If you want to know its master, beat the dog, and the owner will come out. If you want to find out the mother of a puppy, grab the puppy, and the mother will bark and charge at you.

“Right now, we are dealing with Geza. Even if he calls for demonstrations, do not be misled,” said Cde Garwe.

Thanking citizens for ignoring Geza’s calls for protests, Cde Garwe challenged him to come out of hiding and face him directly.

“I will make Geza wear an apology jersey for his rebellious utterances. Let me warn you, Geza do not rebel against Zanu-PF again. Comrades, tell Geza the time for rebels is over.

“Geza, stay in South Africa with (Saviour) Kasukuwere if you want. Our President is Emmerson Mnangagwa,” he said.