Plumtree artistes to showcase at art gallery

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

ON 5 October, the National Art Gallery of Bulawayo will host a show featuring the work of nine artists under the Plumtree Visual Arts Association banner.

The event dubbed “Tjebuka” (a Kalanga word meaning be aware of) will be headlined by Kadelwa Joab Ndlovu, Charlton Rupfunde, Bridget Mupupuni, Ashley Ndiweni, Ntobedzi Ncube, Alex Ndebele, Mooki Sibanda, Edwin Letha and Zibusiso Mangoye.The festival will feature a variety of artistic expressions, according to Ndlovu, also known as Kadelwa Arts.

“We have different kinds of artistes in association from mixed media artistes, charcoal artistes, photographers and digital artistes.

“Our works are going to be in gallery for two months and they simply show African stories and tales of life. We promise a great set of an event and call people to come in numbers in this free exhibition,” said Kadelwa Arts.

@mthabisi_mthire