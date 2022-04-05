Plumtree arts practitioners honoured in SA

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

ARTS practitioners who hail from Plumtree town were honoured for uplifting the border town at the inaugural Plumtree Arts and Culture Awards (Paca) that coincided with the Thabo Arts Academy Awards (TAAA) at Randfontein in Gauteng province.

The event that was held this past weekend was held under the theme, “Appreciating each other in arts”.

Paca honoured artistes, both living and those who have passed away.

The awards founder, renowned arts practitioner Thabo Nkomo said the idea came after the realisation that since 1990, there has not been an awards ceremony to honour those from Plumtree who have been contributing immensely to the arts and culture industry.

“The main aim of Paca was to appreciate Plumtree arts practitioners of yesteryear and now,” Nkomo said.

Below is a list of Paca winners

OUTSTANDING POET/ESS:

1. Prosperity M. Mpofu

2. Mthokozisi Ncube

Nqobile Malinga

GOSPEL MUSIC:

1. Amavevane

2. Eunice Moyo

3. Ivangeli lokuthula

BEST CONTEMPORARY MUSIC:

Patience Masokana

OUTSTANSING HIPHOP:

BIf Squad

Upcoming Young Artist:

Sphe the Poet (Naledine Nyathi)

DISCIPLINE AND HARD WORKING:

Ivangeli Lokuthula

VUKA PLUMTREE SPIRIT:

Handy Sibanda

Promoting Kalanga Language through Arts:

Amavevane

ISICHATHAMIYA:

Amavevane

PLUMTREE THEATRE LEGENDS 1990 – 2000:

Tose Maphisa (Rising Stars)

Mpindiwa (Milikani Brothers).

Bennoe Mtshiso (Bazooka)

Lucious Ncube (White Mfolosi).

Regis Masombuka (Isizwe esitsha).

Mehluli Nyathi (Isizwe esitsha).