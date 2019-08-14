Plumtree born artiste dazzles in SA

Mthabisi Tshuma

SOUTH Africa-based and Plumtree-born musician King Durrie is making waves in the neighbouring country as he is nominated in three categories for the Ivory Park Awards (IVP Awards).

The awards ceremony will be held on August 31 in Midrand, Gauteng province.

The awards are held annually as a way of promoting up-and-coming artistes based in Ivory Park.

Born, Wise Ngwenya, in rural Mabulana in Plumtree, King Durrie ventured into the music industry in 2016 and released his debut single Dream On in 2018 having relocated to South Africa.

From there the 23-year-old artiste has not looked back and his new single Levels is getting a llot of radio play at stations like YFM, Phalaphala FM, Cosmo FM, Sloot FM in South Africa and Khulumani FM & Breeze FM in Zimbabwe.

The song is nominated in the IVP awards Song of the year category and the musician is nominated for the Honorary award and Lifetime achievement award.

King Durrie said he is honoured to be nominated in a foreign country by a foreign community that is highly appreciating his talent.

“I started doing music in 2016 but I did not record any tracks that year because I did not have proper studios and could not afford any recording sessions at that time.

“After having released my first track last year in March l have since grown in the industry as evidenced by being one of the top nominees for this year’s IVP awards,” he said.

The talented young hip-hop musician dreams of performing in his home country for the first time.

“Since I started pursuing a music career l have never done a show in Zimbabwe but this year l think it’s my time to come and do shows in Zimbabwe because l have some pending bookings in places like Bulawayo, Hwange and my hometown, Plumtree,” said King Durrie.—@mthabisi_mthire.