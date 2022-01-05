Plumtree boy shines in SA

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

2021 was surely a good year for Plumtree-born versatile musician, Teekay Mxoexic (real name Forgive Mxolisi Nkomo) as he managed to shine in a foreign land and land collaborations with internationally recognised artistes.

The artiste who is based in South Africa ended the year on a high note with a glorious and blissful Amapiano gospel song titled Vumani. The track that was produced by Freakoo features talented vocalist Mhlanganisi and prominent South African actor, Mariejtie Bothma.

Speaking from South Africa where he is based, Teekay Mxoexic said 2021 was a fruitful year for him.

“2021 was very good as I managed to appear on platforms like Trace Africa, Channel O and Loveworld Sat. I also featured on the Exclusive Yello Tracks Premium Livestream Concert with MTN as well as the Vuka Plumtree project which was an eye opener,” said Teekay Mxoexic.

The artiste who has worked with the likes of Martin and Ndolwane Super Sounds, Mxolisi “Mr Bones” Ndlovu and South Africa’s DJ Sbu has shared the stage with the likes of South Africa’s Nokwazi and Junior Brown. – @mthabisi_mthire