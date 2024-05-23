Plumtree boys excited by chance to play in semi-professional league

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

WITH a bulk of players aged between 17 and 19 years old, Plumtree Wanderers FC are not exerting pressure on their boys to produce wonders on the field of play but will enourage the players to enjoy themselves and acclimatise to the demands of Division Two football.

Almost the entire Plumtree Wanderers FC squad, made of up schoolboys from surrounding schools, had never played semi –professional football in the Zifa Division Two League, until now.

The team is playing its debut season in Division Two. It was established by Menzies Manka, a Zimbabwean born and Canadian citizen.

The team has so far played two games, losing 2024 season opener two nil to Chicken Inn at Desert Ground in Njube suburb in Bulawayo and sharing the spoils with Black Boots at Dingumuzi Stadium in Plumtree last weekend after the game ended one all.

Club chairman Wellington Mzila said the boys are not under pressure at all.

“This is our maiden season playing in a professional league, this season is a learning curve for everyone involved with this project from the coaches, administrators and most importantly the players. Our squad is made up of mostly young players so we are not going to put them under pressure to perform exceptionally well. They are so excited to be playing in Division Two and we want them to enjoy the experience,” said Mzila, a teacher Ezinyama Primary School in the border town.

The team uses Dingumuzi Stadium, the same football pitch that is home to Zifa Southern Region side Mainline FC.

“This a purely Plumtree project, the players are local boys so naturally the community is excited to see us play when we are home at Dingumuzi. Our first game in Plumtree was well attended, by Division Two standards, people were happy to see their local boys in action,” he said.