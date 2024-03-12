Plumtree Council to disconnect water to residents

Online Reporter

PLUMTREE Town Council will, with effect from 14 March, disconnect water to residents and businesses whose bills are in arrears.

In a notice, the local authority advised clients to clear their accounts.

“Be advised that from 14 March 2024, water services will be cut off to defaulting clients. Kindly clear your accounts to avoid inconveniences.”

“Council regrets to advise that, due to high production costs related to water supply services, it has to embark on a water disconnection exercise. This step has not been taken lightly given the obtaining consumers honouring their dues to ensure continuity.”