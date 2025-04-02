Plumtree gears up for National Clean-Up: Border post area gets a facelift!

Ronald Mpofu, [email protected]

THE Plumtree local authority has reminded residents of the upcoming National Clean-Up Day, scheduled for Friday, 4 April 2025.

The local authority has made a strategic decision to focus development efforts on the Plumtree Border Post area, approximately 10km from the town centre.

Following the successful clean-up campaign in the Central Business District last December, which was made possible with resident support, the authority is now turning its attention to the border post area.

In a statement, the local authority said: “The general public is reminded of the Presidential National Clean-Up campaign scheduled for Friday, 4th April 2025.

Targeted area: Plumtree Border Post. Time: 08:00 hours to 10:00 hours. You are all encouraged to clean your surroundings, both residential and commercial.”