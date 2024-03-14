Plumtree man jailed 15 years for raping mentally challenged teen  

Online Reporter

A 61-year-old Plumtree man was sentenced to 15 years in jail for raping a mentally challenged teen.

The man was arraigned before the Plumtree Magistrates’ Court in Matabeleland South Province facing rape charges.

In a statement the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on January 26 the accused person had sexual intercourse with a nineteen-year-old girl who is mentally challenged and by law cannot consent to sex.

“The incident happened when the complainant had gone to herd goats. After raping her he told her not to tell anyone,” said the NPAZ.

“The complainant went back home and revealed the ordeal to her guardian the following day, who reported the case to the police leading to the arrest of the accused person. The accused person was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.”