Plumtree musician, Teekay Mxoexic doing the most in SA

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

PLUMTREE-born versatile musician, Forgive Mxolisi Nkomo aka Teekay Mxoexic, is doing the most in South Africa where he has worked with the likes of Martin and Ndolwane Super Sounds, Mxolisi “Mr Bones” Ndlovu and South Africa’s DJ Sbu.

The artiste who started off his career in 2016, has managed to share the stage with the likes of South Africa’s Nokwazi and Jnr Brown.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with the artiste who said he is on a mission of expanding his career across the Southern African region. He said he is working on his debut album which will add up to the over 15 singles he has.

“In 2016, I started experimenting with Gqom sounds with great success. My recent EP titled Isipho is testament to my evolution as an artiste. In 2018, I decided to venture into acting and started working with M Agency as I wanted to expand my arts career.

“For my efforts, I’ve received numerous award nominations that include Best Upcoming Act at the Changamire Awards 2018 and Best Collaboration at the 011 City Awards 2018 Awards. In 2019, I managed to scoop four awards at the Theo Sapien Awards which included Best Male, Most Influential, Most Active and Song of the Year at the Awards,” said Teekay Mxoexic.

He said his growth has earned him several radio and TV interviews adding that his music has been on rotation on radio stations like Alex FM, Trans Afrika Radio, Hillbrow FM and Ihawu FM.

Teekay Mxoexic said working with DJ Sbu on the Mofaya music video opened doors for him as it led to his Mama music video being on rotation for a while on Trace Africa. – @mthabisi_mthire