Plumtree Prepares for Historic Independence Celebrations

Ronald Mpofu,Online Reporter

PLUMTREE town is in the final phase of preparations ahead of hosting Matabeleland South Province’s celebrations for Zimbabwe’s 45th Independence Day this Friday.

The festivities will take place at the Plumtree School Pavilion grounds, with over 5,000 people expected to attend. Members of the Joint Operations Command (JOC) and Public Works staff are working tirelessly to ensure the event’s success, marking the town’s inaugural hosting of the provincial celebrations.

Mrs Ruth Saurava, Acting District Co-ordinating Committee (DCC) Chairperson for Mangwe, shared insights on the preparations, stating:

*”We are putting the final touches on preparations for the Independence Day celebrations. Budgets have been presented, and funds allocated to respective departments.”*

The planning meeting was led by Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary, Mrs Latiso Dlamini-Maseko, and attended by senior ZANU PF officials from the province, including:

– War Veterans Chairlady, Cde Makomo Moyo

– Women’s League Chairlady, Mrs Sindisiwe Nleya

– Provincial Chairlady, Cde Sipilisiwe Nawira

– National Representative, Cde Tjedza Ncube

– Provincial Secretary for Environment and Tourism, Cde Duduzile Moyo

– DCC Chairperson for Mangwe, Mr Bakani Nleya

– Acting Director for Local Government Services, Mr Zachariah Jusa

Also present were staff from local community broadcaster Radio Bukalanga and other government officials.

The gathering highlights the collaborative efforts between government departments, ZANU PF, and local businesses in preparing for the 45th Independence Day celebrations in Plumtree—a historic moment for Matabeleland South Province.

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Matabeleland South, Honourable Albert Nguluvhe, will grace the celebrations. His presence as the province’s representative underscores the event’s significance, reflecting the government’s commitment to quality service delivery and socio-economic development in the region.