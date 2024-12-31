Plumtree Residents Likely to Enter the New Year 2025 Without Water

Ronald Mpofu, Online Reporter

PLUMTREE Town Council has warned its residents of a water disruption due to a power outage at the pump booster station. Residents were advised that water services would likely only return to normal once the power supply is restored.

“The general public is advised that there is a power outage at our water booster pump stations, which has affected the water supply to the town. Normal supplies are expected to be restored once the power has been restored. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted,” said Plumtree Town Council in a statement.

Ends