Plumtree Seventh Day Adventist celebrates “Active Ladies Health” Milestone

Ronald Mpofu in Plumtree

THE Plumtree Seventh Day Adventist Church’s “Active Ladies Health” initiative celebrated its first anniversary in style, attracting members from Bulawayo to the border town.

Founded by Mrs Sithatshisiwe Gumpo (52) on March 19, 2024, the project aims to improve the health of women from local SDA churches.

“Our project targets women aged 40 to 75 years, and membership is free. We engage in exercises to keep our bodies strong, fit, and healthy,” said Mrs Gumpo, the founder and director of the project.

The initiative has grown from 10 members to over 21, with 10km walkerthon exercises taking place every Tuesdays and Thursdays and Aerobics every Sundays.

Senior members have reported significant improvements in their health, including reduced body weight and normalized blood pressure.

“I had no interest in exercising at first, but now I’m a daily fan. I can sleep well at night without facing any challenges like before,” said Sihlangusomusa Dube (46), a senior member.

Mrs Portia Gwenzi, a club member, encouraged women to join the initiative, highlighting its benefits in maintaining a strong body and relieving stress.

Mrs Gumpo expressed gratitude to Pastor Thabolwethu Ndlovu, Liberty Mkhosana, Mainline Butchery, Nto Lupanhla, Dj Yugoe, Lethukuthula Mabuza and the Bulawayo team (Rudo Sibanda, Fatima Hassin, Nokuthula Mufadze and Imaan Ismail) for making the celebration a success.