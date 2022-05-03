Plumtree stars Muntuza, Sobancane get VIP treatment in SA

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

FAST-rising musicians and guitarists Muntuza and Sobancane who got VIP treatment in South Africa have said their trip to the neighbouring country was eye-opening.

The duo who rose to fame with their hit single Nhliziyo Yami visited the neighbouring country in March where they staged their maiden performance.

Sobancane returned to the country a fortnight ago while Muntuza is expected to arrive tomorrow.

Their trip to South Africa which was sponsored by South Africa-based beauty specialist Charity Sizani Tshuma has been the talk on social media with pictures of them trending clad in smart traditional wear riding a Maserati car.

Speaking on behalf of the duo, Muntuza said he hopes the visit will open more doors for them.

“We really had a great time. On the first day, we visited Mangako Academy which is owned by Mrs Charity Sizani Tshuma who also hails from Plumtree. The experience was out of this world as we got to board a convertible car which was our first time.

“We also got to meet women who are into business and they gave us insights on how to grow our brand. We’re going to gladly and gradually apply this in the coming months,” said Muntuza.

He said they are grateful to everyone who has supported their journey from the rural village of Ezimnyama to one of the biggest and most innovative cities in Southern Africa.

“We would like to thank Mrs Tshuma for hosting us and treating us like celebrities. Shout out also to Handy and Muziyokuthula who have played a big part in us being known in the industry.”

Said Tshuma: “I decided to invite them because of the love I have for maskandi music and also taking note that they rose from nothing to overnight superstars. When they arrived, we were eagerly waiting for them and had secured everything they may need. We saw it fit to give them their roses while they are still alive.”

The celebrities were treated to shopping and were spoilt with new phones.

Tshuma said she is more than willing to sponsor the duo financially for the promotion of their music and even extend this to other artistes with roots in Plumtree.

“I’ll continue working with the two so that we see them succeed and spread their work to other countries, at the same time luring more sponsors,” said Tshuma. – @mthabisi_mthire