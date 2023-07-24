Plumtree stun Milton in schools rugby league

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

ON Week 10 of the CBZ Bank Schools Rugby League, Plumtree High School produced the ‘most shocking’ results of the weekend.

Buffaloes, as the Plumtree High School rugby team is popularly known, edged Milton Boys High School in a closely contested encounter.

Only two points separated the two teams as the Buffaloes won the match 19-17 to stun the Elephants in an action packed weekend of school boy rugby.

Teacher-in-charge of rugby at Milton, Lovemore Mangwiro was full of praises for the Plumtree side which played a good brand of rugby on the day and emerged victorious.

“They played good rugby, congratulations Fra (Plumtree coach), good job. Plumtree can easily beat any team without doubt,” said Mangwiro.

The Plumtree and Milton game was not the only one that took place over the weekend. Five more matches were played throughout the country.

In Harare, St Johns College lost 36-22 against Peterhouse while St George’s College edged Prince Edward 18-17 in a closely contested match. Falcon College thumped Kyle College 34-3 and Lamagundi proved too strong for Christian Brothers College (CBC) Hornets, beating them 41-22.

In the last match, nothing could separate Watershed College and Midlands Christian College (MCC) as the two schools shared the spoils, drawing 28-28.

The CBZ Bank League is a schools rugby competition that features different teams from around the country. The league has played a huge part in keeping schoolboy rugby alive in the country. – @brandon_malvin