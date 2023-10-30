  • Today Mon, 30 Oct 2023

Plumtree Town Council denies awarding a parking and traffic management solution tender

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Writer

PLUMTREE Town Council has denied awarding a parking and traffic management solution tender to any company.

In a statement the council said: “Two companies submitted written and oral presentations, whilst one provided a real time demonstration in collaboration with our Municipal Police.”

“In the interim, note that  Council  has not awarded a parking and traffic management solution to anyone. Our Municipal police will continue to enforce by laws in conjunction with the relevant statutory structures, reads the statement.

