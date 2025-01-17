Plumtree Town Council terminates service contract for Gwakuba Heights residential stands

Ronald Mpofu

Plumtree Town Council yesterday announced the termination of its contract with Gasavu Contractors, the company awarded the service contract for Gwakuba Heights residential stands in 2016.

Residents of Gwakuba Heights have been officially informed that Gasavu Contractors’ contract was terminated effective 31 December 2024, due to the contractor’s failure to meet the agreed terms for servicing the area.

“Property owners/clients who have any claims (Gasavu lease agreements, stand purchase forms/receipts) in the Gwakuba Heights area are advised to lodge the same in writing with the Council Housing & Community Services Department,” read the council’s statement.

The council added that it is currently verifying stand ownership and assessing outstanding works for water, sewer, and road infrastructure. This process aims to determine the capital investment required to fully service the area.

Gwakuba Heights is a mixed-density residential area with stand sizes ranging from 200 to 800 square metres.

“The main objectives of Gasavu Contractors for the Gwakuba Heights residential area were to provide water and sewer reticulation as well as road infrastructure. However, during their tenure, the development they delivered to Plumtree Town Council and residents was minimal, leading to the contract termination,” said Mr Thembalami Nyoni, the Town Secretary.

The council has assured residents that it remains committed to ensuring the completion of outstanding works and will take necessary steps to fulfil its obligations in developing Gwakuba Heights.