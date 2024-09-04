Plumtree Town council to disconnect water to residents whose bills are in arrears

Amos [email protected]

THE Plumtree Town Council will be disconnecting water services for non-paying clients with effect from 10 September.

The development, the local authority said in statement, is driven by high production costs for water supply services which are becoming increasingly difficult to meet as most residents are not paying bills.

The town council advised residents to settle their accounts to avoid inconveniences.

The statement reads: “Council regrets to advise that, due to high production costs related to water supply services, it has to embark on a water disconnection exercise for defaulters. This step has not been taken lightly given the situation on the ground.

“Reliable water supply is dependent on consumers honouring their dues to ensure continuity. In view of the above, be advised that from Tuesday, 10 September 2024, water services will be disconnected to defaulting clients. Kindly clear your accounts to avoid inconveniences.”