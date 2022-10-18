Plumtree town to conduct budget consultation meetings

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

PLUMTREE Town Council will be conducting 2023 budget consultation meetings from October 25 to November 14.

The purpose of the meetings is to review the 2022 budget performance and present the 2023 proposed budget.

In a statement Plumtree acting town secretary, Mr Thembalami Nyoni said ward meetings will be held before other stakeholders meet at venues around the border town.

“All ward meetings will be held at 4pm in their respective wards which will be facilitated by the respective ward councillor. Stakeholders are encouraged to participate and ensure their submissions are captured.

“On October 25 the Budget subcommittee consultation will be held at TMB Hall with Ward consultations set to start on October 26 and end on November 2,” said Mr Nyoni.

He said on October 26 at 10am, the budget consultation will be held with Government departments, parastatals and informal traders.

On October 28 at the TMB Hall, the budget consultation meeting will be held with the youth.

In an interview, Plumtree town council chairperson Mr Fanisani Dube said residents should attend such meetings.

“We encourage residents to participate in this process which is usually very poorly attended. Our residents do not seem to understand their rights or roles in this process where we encourage citizen participation.

“We highly encourage our residents to participate and take ownership of the budget including its failures and successes,” said Mr Dube.

