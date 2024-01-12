Plumtree Wanderers in search of secretary

Brandon Moyo

NEW kids on the block, Plumtree Wanderers FC are in search of a secretary who will assist with the day-to-day running of the club.

The secretary will join the administration team in the border town of Plumtree on a fixed-term basis for the 2024 season.

As per the club’s director, Menzies Manka, the secretary will be in charge of handling all club equipment, making sure the equipment is returned to the office without anything missing, making sure sold items are recorded, banking club finances, attending all club visitors and directing them to the relevant departments and attending the club’s meetings and keeping being the face of the club – receiving calls on behalf of the club and all members in line with the team’s policy – among other roles which may be assigned from time to time.

Manka said they are looking for someone who is a resident of Plumtree and aged below 30 years old while also possessing computer knowledge.

Known as ‘Mabuyani’, which means Hello in TjiKalanga, the team will be competing in Division Two this upcoming season and are under the tutelage of former Highlanders goalkeeper Johannes Tshuma.

