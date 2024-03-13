Poet, author on quest to transform lives

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Pauline Ndhlovu, a 26-year-old poet and author, hailing from the small village of Simanje in Tsholotsho, is leaving an indelible mark on the literary landscape.

In a recent interview, Ndhlovu, who is now based in South Africa shared her remarkable journey and aspirations, offering insights into her creative process and the themes that drive her work.

Her literary odyssey began in her youth, fuelled by a profound love for reading.

“I was and still am an avid reader. When I was younger, in primary school, I used to explore my brother’s steel trunk filled with various books. Reading those improved my English, leading me to write short stories that I shared with friends and family, who loved them,” said Ndhlovu.

Her talent was recognised early on by her Literature in English teacher in high school, who encouraged her to pursue writing.

“My Literature in English teacher realised my talent and told me I had a gift. That’s when I wrote my first novel,” she explained.

Ndhlovu’s creative spectrum spans various genres, with a focus on Christian romance. Her debut novel, “Dawn On Me” delves into themes of faith, self-discovery, forgiveness, and the perils of perfectionism without God.

“It’s a romantic novel infused with the Word of God, aiming to enlighten both the young and old about the dangers of perfection without God and self-righteousness,” Ndhlovu elaborated.

Drawing inspiration from personal experiences and emotions, Ndhlovu revealed, “I write poetry mostly when I am sad. In poetry, death, self-discovery, fear, confidence and pain have driven me.”

Looking ahead, Ndhlovu aspires to become a best-selling writer, intent on transforming lives through her work.

“I aspire to help as many people as I can, have personal relationships with God and build healthy relationships with themselves and each other,” she expressed.

With two published works under her belt, including the novel “Dawn On Me” (September 2022) and the poetry anthology “The Cage Of Contemplation” (November 2023), Ndhlovu has already achieved considerable success in her literary career.

Moving forward, Ndhlovu has exciting plans in the pipeline, currently working on another anthology and focusing on branding her work. She envisions herself as a prominent brand, a best-selling writer, and a publisher assisting under-priviledged authors in realising their dreams. – @TashaMutsiba