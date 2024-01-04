Poet Keith Ndlovu pens poem, anthology in memory of late mother

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

Renowned poet Keith Ndlovu has paid homage to his late mother through a touching poem titled “Mama” and his upcoming second anthology, “A Letter to My Daughter”.

Released on New Year’s Day, the heartfelt poem resonates with those who have experienced the profound loss of loved ones, capturing the emotions felt in the initial days of grief.

Currently undergoing proofreading, the 139-page anthology is scheduled for release in June. Edited by Ndlovu and Onesimo Ngcotsha Mpofu, the collection delves into the profound effects individuals face after losing loved ones, including the complexities of mental health issues.

The inspiration for these projects stems from Ndlovu’s personal experience of losing his mother in 2023 and witnessing friends fall into depression after the loss of their parents. In addition to the released poem, Ndlovu looks forward to publishing his second anthology, “A Letter to My Daughter,” this year. This collection will primarily focus on poems themed around poverty, depression, low self-esteem, unrequited love, and death.

Below is the poem titled Mama

Mama

Things have been tough ever since you left

I know you can no longer –

Whisper into the cracks of my broken heart,

But I wish you could.

Your absence walks through the door every single day.

Yes the birds still sing and the flowers still grow but it will never be the same without you.

The sun still rises in the east and darkness falls at night, but each day is not as bright.

Some days I think I have healed,

But the wound opens up deeper than before.

If Grief is a house –

Then the chairs surely forgot to hold me.

Today you’re heavy on my mind,

Words can’t explain how I am feeling,

I miss you Mama, I really do,

Passing by Shariffas Place restaurant feels like torture because everything there reminds me of you.

The walls holding my pain are slowly failing to keep my feelings intact.

If I could ask for anything, I’d ask for you.