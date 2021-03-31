Poet, McDennias gets Amazon nod

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Poet McDennias Moyo is proving to be a force to reckon with after his poetry collection, My Everyday Valentine, was last month rated the best new release on Amazon (online marketplace for books) in the “Poetry About Love” category.

The Kwekwe-based poet released his second book titled My Prickly Heart last week that is available for pre-order on both Amazon and Kindle Store.

The second book is doing well as well as it is currently on position seven in the Best New Release (African Poetry), position 26 on Best New Release (World Poetry about Love) and position 43 on Best Seller (African Books) on Amazon.

Moyo whose works are inspired by people’s everyday lives said he decided to close in the online space in order to gain mileage.

“I’m a political scientist and educationist who has an inquisitive mind that seeks to understand problems that people face in their day to day lives. As a young Zimbabwean politician, poet, writer and influencer who believes in the power of knowledge and sharing ideas, my poetry and writings are influenced by my life experiences and the experiences of those around me.

“As such, I write about love, pain, loss and social injustices among other themes,” said Moyo.

Commenting on the positive response his works have been receiving, Moyo said: “I never thought that in about more than 500 000 books released during that time, my first book would become the number one best new release. My only hope at the time was just to get a few people to read my thoughts and get my art out there.

“I’m ecstatic to get such recognition especially from the owners of the language I used,” he said.

Moyo said this recognition has given him confidence to continue sharing his art with the world.

Turning to his journey on the online space, Moyo said it was not easy to get sales on Amazon.

“It’s hard to get sales on Amazon if your book has no colourful reviews and five-star ratings. I’ve since discovered that authors pay for reviews and ratings in order to entice more people to buy their books,” he said. – @mthabisi_mthire