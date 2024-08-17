Poet MntakaGogo to dedicate special poem to grandmother who raised him

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

LUPANE based poet Jonathan Moyo, known as MntakaGogo on the stage, has said he is working on a poem specially dedicated to his maternal grandmother who raised him.

Moyo adopted the name MntakaGogo as his stage name to show appreciation for his maternal grandmother, Gladys Mpofu who resides in Pupu, Lupane. He said he is working on an album to be released at the end of this year and there will be a special piece for his grandmother.

“I was raised by my grandmother after my mother Ms Sibusiso Sibanda and my father separated, so literally I am my grandmother’s son as I grew up under her care after we moved to her place. Even before that I would visit her a lot as I love her. She loves and follows my poems. So I am planning a poem for her. I want hers to be the best so I am still planing and it will be in the album that I am working on and hoping to release at the end of the year or early next year,” he said.

MntakaGogo was speaking on Defence Forces Day in Lupane where he performed alongside other artists at Somhlolo Stadium. He said his mother Ms Sibanda is the one he refers to when he says “ngiligugu likaSigumu” while reciting his poems.

MntakaGogo said he is proud to perform at State functions. He once visited the State House on the invitation of President Mnangagwa after he saw him performing at one of the functions a few years ago.

MntakaGogo also performed at the recent United Nations Tourism Regional Gastronomy for Africa Summit in Victoria Falls. He said each time he is invited he does thorough research so that his poetry educates the nation.

“Performing at State functions gives me pride because that is the time we talk about our history and heritage and the freedom fighters that helped us get independence,” he said.

MntakaGogo said he has recorded more than 30 poems and has travelled to many parts of the country to perform.

-@ncubeleon