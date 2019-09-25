Poet Ngqindi turns musician . . . Ready to launch debut album

Mthabisi Tshuma

ALL is set for poet, Lerato “Ngqindi” Ndlovu’s debut maskandi album launch at the Red Cross Hall in Gwanda’s Jahunda township on Sunday.

The album titled, Uthando was recorded in Gwanda, courtesy of Destiny Life Ministries’ Prophet Tatenda Makasi through his PM Studios.

Prophet Makasi, who met Ngqindi at a function in the mining town, said he was astonished by Ngqindi’s talent and decided to support him. He persuaded him to try his hand at music and offered to record his works for free.

“I first met Ngqindi at a function in Gwanda where he performed poetry. I was thrilled by his performance and was motivated to work with him. We offered to record his first album and he agreed.

“Now, the recording is complete and all is set for him to release his debut music album,” Prophet Makasi said.

He said the six-track album launch is set to be graced by Gwanda’s up-and-coming artistes.

Speaking from his rural home in Ntalale, Gwanda, Ngqindi who has been in the arts industry for over two decades, said he was excited to be launching his first music album. “I’ve finished recording my first music album. As someone who has been in the arts sector for quite some time now, I saw it fit to take up the challenge as this was a new thing (music) to me,” Ngqindi said.

He said he hopes that his poetry followers will appreciate and support him on his new journey.

“I hope my poetry fans will embrace my new art that I’m now focusing on. This, however, doesn’t mean I’ll be doing away with poetry.”

Ngqindi, who is also an ambassador for the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, said it feels great to be venturing into the music industry.

“I feel great to have ventured into music and it’s my wish that I’ll not be a one-hit wonder. I want to continue releasing more albums in future,” he said.

Ngqindi said the maskandi album is an appreciation of the love he has received throughout his arts career. It contains tracks Thando, Impilo, Ngiyabonga, Izitemo, Nkosi yama Khosi and Ngqindi – a biography track for the artiste.

All tracks were produced by Prophet Makasi.

For many that were raised or learnt in the Rainbow Province, mainly at Manama High School, Ngqindi’s venturing into music may not come as a surprise as the talented poet always changes his style with every performance. – @mthabisi_mthire